'Dear Evan Hansen' on stage now at Forrest Theater in Philadelphia

"Dear Evan Hansen" opened this week at the Forrest Theater. It's a powerful story that reminds us "You Will be Found."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been called "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history," and "a game changer that hits you like a shot in the heart."

"There is so much about this show that resonates with so many people," says Coleen Sexton, who plays Heidi Hanson, Evan's mom. "Whether it be a family dealing with grief, or a kid that doesn't fit in at school, or a single mother trying to make it work for her teenage son."

'Dear Evan Hansen' is the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

It also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater album.

The music amd lyrics were written by the iconic duo Pasek & Paul, known for their work on 'La La Land' and 'The Greatest Showman.'

Benj Pasek is an Ardmore native and his time at Friends' Central School inspired the show.

"They crafted such a stunning piece of art, the whole score," says Anthony Norman, who plays Evan Hansen. "It's influenced by the strings, and you never see strings in a Broadway musical pit anymore. The music is its own character. And, my God, it's such a treat to do it."

'Dear Evan Hansen' is at the Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre through Sunday, August 28.