Broadway smash 'The Book of Mormon' returns to the Academy of Music in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Back by popular demand, the award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" returns to Philadelphia tomorrow for a limited engagement.

Before the curtain rises at the Academy of Music, Action News anchor Alicia Vitarelli spoke with one of the cast members about the story, the humor and the surprises in store.

"The Book of Mormon" debuted on Broadway in 2011 to critical acclaim.

"It won nine Tony Awards in 2011 when it came out, The New York Times called it one of the funniest musicals of this century," says Lamont J. Whitaker, who plays Mafala Hatimbi.

The award-winning score comes courtesy of Bobby Lopez, the composer of Disney's "Frozen," "Coco" and other hits.

"'The Book of Mormon' is about two Mormon missionaries who travel to Uganda to try to convert the citizens to Mormons, but it's not as easy as they expected it to be," Whitaker says. "It's a musical about the impact that one man, or one person, can really have on a whole community."

The story is the brainchild of "South Park" Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

"'The Book of Mormon' is a very satirical musical," Whitaker says. "The humor is the best part about this musical. The audience is basically like also a main character in it as well."

And heads up, the humor is described as "irreverent" and "adult."

"It's from the same writers as 'South Park,' so you have to come to expect the unexpected," Whitaker says. "It's a fun show, and we really do live off the laughter. We can't wait to come to Philly, and I can't wait to shock you guys over and over again!"

"The Book of Mormon" runs October 1st - October 6th at the Academy of Music.

For tickets and more information, visit EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.