fire

Man suffers cut to head in Cheltenham house fire

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man suffers cut to head in Cheltenham house fire

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a fire in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Deaver Road.

Arriving crews were met with heavy flames on the first and second floors of the single-family home.

The fire spread to the attic and roof.

Police said the victim suffered a cut to the head.

The person was being treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews brought the fire under control. They remained on the scene putting out hot spots along the roofline.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cheltenham townshipfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Southwest Philly fire sends man to hospital
1 dead, elderly woman injured after fire in Philadelphia
Arson investigation underway following hotel fire in Old City
Black Hills fire closes Mount Rushmore, forces evacuations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen being hailed a hero after sacrificing his life to save 10-year-old boy
NJ increase in outdoor, indoor gathering limits takes effect Friday
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says
Off-duty officers, who are brothers, accused of assault in Philadelphia: DA
Top 6: Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown
Huggies diapers and Scott toilet paper may soon get more expensive
Missing 8-year-old found safe in North Philadelphia
Show More
SEPTA no longer accepting paper tickets
City says it can't keep up with growing trash dumping problem
AccuWeather: Wind Chills In The 20s Today
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News