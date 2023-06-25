Caught on video: Firefighter in Burlington County, New Jersey saves baby deer

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Oh deer! New video shows a firefighter in Burlington County, New Jersey saving a fawn.

The animal somehow got trapped in a storm drain in Browns Mills earlier this month.

The baby deer was calling for its mother when a woman happened by and called a non-emergency line for help.

The firefighter wrapped the fawn in a blanket before pulling it to safety.

The New Jersey Department of Wildlife said fawns are often left on their own because their legs are not strong enough to keep up with adult deer, even though the mother will come back several times a day to nurse.