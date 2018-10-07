Defense costs exceed $360K in fatal prison riot prosecution

EMBED </>More Videos

Defense costs exceed $360K in fatal prison riot prosecution. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on October 7, 2018.

Randall Chase
DOVER, Del. --
Delaware taxpayers have shelled out more than $360,000 in legal defense costs for 18 prisoners charged in a deadly prison riot last year - and the bills will continue to pile up as the trials get under way.

The cost to taxpayers is expected to grow substantially as each of five separate groups of defendants stands trial on charges of participating in a hostage-taking and uprising at Delaware's maximum-security prison last year, during which a prison guard was killed.

Jury selection in the trial of the first four defendants begins Monday.

The defense costs are in addition to $7.55 million state officials paid to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of six Department of Correction employees and relatives of slain officer Steven Floyd.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Summer-like Sunday
Police: 20 dead in upstate NY crash involving limousine
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Police release surveillance photos of car involved in Concord fatal hit and run
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
Show More
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
More News