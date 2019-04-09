Delaware market shut down after shooting leaves 6 injured

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A new development stemming from the shooting in Wilmington last night that injured 6 people.Mayor Mike Purzycki and police Chief Robert Tracy have ordered the corner store where it happened to be shut down as a public safety precaution.They say Bill's Deli Market at 10th and Pine has been cited at least eight times for various code violations and licensing infractions but previously not enough to warrant taking action as a nuisance property.The six victims range in age from 17 to 30. Four of them are out of the hospital Monday night.