Detectives in Claymont, Delaware opened a suspicious death investigation after a body was found on Monday night.

Investigation underway after body found in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Detectives in New Castle County, Delaware opened a suspicious death investigation after a body was found on Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of Governor Printz Extension and Forrest Avenue in Claymont just before 8 p.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and active.

Anyone with information about the discovered body is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-395-8126.