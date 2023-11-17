'Operation Mousetrap': Delaware County DA announces major drug bust; 5 arrested

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County's district attorney announced a major drug trafficking bust on Friday.

The undercover sting, named "Operation Mousetrap," resulted in the arrest of five people.

The suspects are accused of selling drugs from places like gyms in several locations throughout the county.

Investigators say the suspects would also launder drug money through a day care on James Street in Philadelphia, according to court documents.

The five people arrested were: Devon Starks, Ernest Baxter, Marquice Justice, Kevin Williams and Joseph Clements.

Through the investigation, authorities seized $23,205, five vehicles, and drugs, including cocaine, crack, meth, fentanyl and marijuana.

Last year, police took over $20 million in fentanyl off the streets in Delaware County.