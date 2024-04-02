4 arrested after $500,000 worth of cocaine discovered at Mercer County motel

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people are behind bars after police say they found roughly $500,000 worth of cocaine in Mercer County after a months-long probe.

William Adrover Rodriguez, Manuel Castro Velazquez, Jamie Acevedo-Correa, and Elvin Perez-Medina were arrested on March 21, investigators say.

The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force says it acted on a DEA tip that led them to a Motel 6 in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Authorities say they discovered 5.1 kilograms of powder cocaine in the motel room, which has a street value of approximately $500,000.

All four suspects now face multiple narcotics charges.