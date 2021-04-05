Delaware County teen creates miniature food pantry to help those in need

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After a life-changing experience, a Delaware County teen decided to take action to help his community.Luke DiLorenzo, 13, from Aston was motivated to give back after volunteering at the Media Food Bank in February.After seeing so many families in need, he wanted to create a similar effort at his own home.That's how Luke came up with the bright idea to make a "Free Little Pantry" right in front of his home. He realized that many families, even in his suburban community, had fallen on hard times during the pandemic."When I went to the food bank, I saw a lot of people and even some people I recognized. And it made me realize that even some people I know might need help," Luke DiLorenzo said.The Northley Middle School student reached out to his neighbor, Ron Buck, who is a carpenter. Buck helped Luke build the makeshift pantry and it took the duo three weeks to build it from scratch.Ron's wife, Nancy, is also a huge part of the project. Nancy Buck volunteers at several food pantries in the area, but weekly she is at the Delco Food Project.She was able to help Luke figure out how his pantry can help serve the community.The Free Little Pantry has been up for three weeks and it is open for everyone. Luke's mother, Candice DiLorenzo, said it is also intended to be a community staple where people get back to sharing."You need some sugar or if you need mustard, peanut butter, jelly check it out, see if it's in there. And then next time you walk by, leave something," Candice DiLorenzo said.The ultimate goal for the Free Little Pantry is that enough people donate that the family can use the overflow to walk it down to their neighbor Nancy. She will take the extra inventory to the Delco Food Project.The Free Little Pantry is on the 4600 block of Park Lane in Aston.