Police investigate string of robberies in Haverford Twp., Delaware County

Detectives say two suspects were driving a gray SUV and a weapon was visible during two of the robberies.

Police in Haverford Township, Delaware County are investigating a series of robberies.

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Haverford Township, Delaware County are investigating a series of robberies.

There were three robberies reported between Thursday and Friday evening along County Line Road between Hannum Drive and Haverford Road.

Detectives say two suspects were driving a gray SUV and a weapon was visible during two of the robberies.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking away after robbing a man at County Line and Hannum.

Neighbors we spoke to say they are taking extra precautions.

"I found out by accident in a Facebook group and it was honestly terrifying. I took screenshots and sent them to all of my neighbors. Some of them had already heard, but most of them were just totally caught off guard. It's not what you expect around here," said Maria DiMattia.

Call Haverford Township Police if you have any information.