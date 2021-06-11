Mother, son arrested in connection with Delaware County shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Mother, son arrested in connection with Delco shooting

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mother and son are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Delaware County.

Law enforcement announced the arrest of 39-year-old Janell Smart and 24-year-old Dajuan Andrews on Friday.

According to police, Andrews fired several weapons from his home on the 200 block of Mulberry Street on Wednesday evening.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at the suspect's home and found several weapons used in the shooting.



"We are just thankful that no one got hurt in this matter let alone you know, losing their life," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

One of the neighbors said she had to hide behind a chair in her home to escape the gunfire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
media boroughcrimepennsylvania newsshootingguns
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News