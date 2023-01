2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment

Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two shooting victims drove to a Delaware County hospital for treatment late Monday night.

Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as a pickup truck pulled up.

According to police, two gunshot victims were inside the truck and seeking treatment.

They were then transferred to Lankenau Medical Center.

Their conditions have not been released.

It's unclear where the shooting took place.