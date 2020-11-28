Delaware National Guard soldier killed in I-95 crash

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials have identified one of the victims in a fatal crash earlier this week as a Delaware National Guard member who had stopped to help after witnessing a wreck.According to police, the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-95 near Churchman's Road in New Castle.Erin Sasse, 25, of Delmar, had pulled off the highway to assist a disabled vehicle after she witnessed a crash, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard."The Delaware National Guard lost a true Citizen Soldier all too soon," said Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, Delaware National Guard's Adjutant General. "Our hearts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time, as we all are reeling from this tragic news."Officials said Sasse had been out delivering Thanksgiving meals earlier that evening.Lorenzo Deer, 29, of North East, Maryland, also died in the crash.Further details about the crash were not availible.