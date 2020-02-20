2 arrested on drug, gun charges after investigation in Delaware

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- A multi-agency investigation in southern Delaware has landed two men behind bars, facing drug and gun charges.

Roberto Cantu from Lincoln, and Mario Garza from Milford, were allegedly working together, dealing cocaine and marijuana.

Police say they found large amounts of the drugs, along with $45,000 in cash at the suspects' homes.

They also confiscated 10 guns, including a .50 caliber rifle.

Both are being held in the Sussex Correctional Institution.
