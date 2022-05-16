Delaware's public health director to step down in June

DOVER, Delaware -- Delaware's top public health official has announced that she will leave her job next month.Dr. Karyl Rattay will step down on June 30 after leading the Division of Public Health for 13 years, officials announced on Friday."It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role, said Dr. Rattay. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have served under Governor Carney, and Governor Markell before him. I could not be prouder of the DPH team and what we have accomplished together over the past 13 years."Rattay has led the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is the country's longest-serving public health director.It's unclear where she will work next and who her successor will be.Rattay became one of the most public faces of the pandemic in Delaware.This past year, Rattay led COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts as the leading voice on urging Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted.