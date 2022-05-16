health

Delaware's public health director to step down in June

"It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role, said Dr. Rattay.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

DOVER, Delaware -- Delaware's top public health official has announced that she will leave her job next month.

Dr. Karyl Rattay will step down on June 30 after leading the Division of Public Health for 13 years, officials announced on Friday.

"It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role, said Dr. Rattay. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have served under Governor Carney, and Governor Markell before him. I could not be prouder of the DPH team and what we have accomplished together over the past 13 years."

Rattay has led the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is the country's longest-serving public health director.

It's unclear where she will work next and who her successor will be.

Rattay became one of the most public faces of the pandemic in Delaware.

This past year, Rattay led COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts as the leading voice on urging Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelawarehealthdelaware newscommunity
HEALTH
Fetterman, Pa. Democrat running for Senate, suffered stroke
Can this device really fix your posture?
Educational, therapeutic take on beekeeping at Philly's Navy Yard
COVID-19 cases rising across the tri-state area
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver kills pedestrian, hits several vehicles in South Jersey
AccuWeather: Severe Weather Threat Monday
Fetterman, Pa. Democrat running for Senate, suffered stroke
Police release names of victims killed in mass shooting at supermarket
1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting, authorities say
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
South Jersey residents report hearing loud booms Sunday morning
Show More
Children battling cancer enjoy horseback riding on South Jersey farm
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
Penn Medical School holds first in-person commencement since pandemic
Man hospitalized after shooting in Nicetown
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
More TOP STORIES News