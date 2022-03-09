Dozens arrested after opioid investigation in southern Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police announced dozens of arrests and a large drug seizure as part of a major operation combating the state's opioid epidemic.Officials say "Operation Dawg House" has been targeting heroin distribution in Sussex County and Maryland's Eastern Shore.Law enforcement officials announced Wednesday they seized more than five pounds of heroin, with a street value of $1.6 million.Federal agents and police in Maryland also helped arrest at least 45 suspects connected to drug distribution.Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says this massive operation helped save countless lives from overdoses.