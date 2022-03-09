drug bust

Dozens arrested after opioid investigation in southern Delaware

Five pounds of heroin, with a street value of $1.6 million, were seized in this operation.
EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens arrested after opioid investigation in Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police announced dozens of arrests and a large drug seizure as part of a major operation combating the state's opioid epidemic.

Officials say "Operation Dawg House" has been targeting heroin distribution in Sussex County and Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Law enforcement officials announced Wednesday they seized more than five pounds of heroin, with a street value of $1.6 million.

Federal agents and police in Maryland also helped arrest at least 45 suspects connected to drug distribution.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says this massive operation helped save countless lives from overdoses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doverdrug bustheroinopioids
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Fentanyl seizure was enough to kill 75% of Delaware's population
Crew member pleads guilty in Port of Philadelphia drug bust
$1M worth of heroin labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard seized in drug bust
Major drug bust in Bensalem nets 5K bags of heroin, 2 arrests
TOP STORIES
Bill banning teaching LGBTQ+ issues has ripple effect in Pa.
Colts trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington: ESPN
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
Promising news for those who lost smell due to COVID
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
Camden Co. man accused of trying to meet underage girl for sex
Show More
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Lyft driver shot in Fairmount; suspects sought
Suspects flee crashed SUV moments after SW Philly shooting
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
AccuWeather: Brighter, milder end to the week
More TOP STORIES News