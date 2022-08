WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two men are facing charges after police say they were found with thousands of bags of heroin in their possession.

Wilmington police announced the arrests of Antonio Carter and Bryant Hawkes on Tuesday.

They were taken into custody after a search of a property in the 800 block of West 5th Street last week.

Police allegedly found a loaded handgun, 2,400 bags of heroin and cocaine.

The two men are facing numerous charges.