Delaware reports first flu-related death this season; urges vaccinations

The person who died was not vaccinated against the flu, health officials said.

Health officials in Delaware are urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu before the end of the year.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Health officials in Delaware are urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu before the end of the year.

The plea comes as the state announces its first flu-related death this season.

The patient was a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 - 64.

That person was not vaccinated. No further details about the patient were released.

The Delaware Department of Public Health says getting the annual flu vaccine is important for all people ages 6 months and older to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.

"Influenza started early this season and has been very active," DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong said. "Getting your flu vaccine is a very simple way to help yourself and the overall health care system."

Nearly 277,000 flue vaccine doses have been administered in the state, the DPH said, but notes that this number only accounts for 28.6% of the population.

To find a flu shot in Delaware, visit flu.delaware.gov and click on "Find A Flu Shot Near You."