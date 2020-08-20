Community & Events

Delaware Governor John Carney signs executive order for storm damage fund

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Help is on the way for Delaware residents struggling with the cost of recovery following dramatic severe weather earlier this month.

Thursday, Governor John Carney signed an executive order creating the Delaware Resilience Fund Program.

The money will help homeowners cover the cost of repairs not covered by their insurance.



Two tornadoes touched down in the state during tropical storm Isaias, including one that stayed on the ground for nearly 30 miles.

Then just days later, more severe weather hit, bringing another tornado and straight line wind damage to New Castle County.

Governor Carney says a similar fund was proposed back in 2019, but plans were scrapped because of revenue losses due to the pandemic.

Thursday's executive order re-allocates existing funds from other areas to address the immediate needs of those impacted by the storms.
