High school sports in Delaware delayed until December

NEW CASTLE, Delaware -- The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association voted on Thursday to postpone high school sports until at least December.

As of now, that means winter sports will be first, from December to February.

Then, fall sports will be played from February to April.

Spring sports will be played from April to June.

That's all contingent on the number of coronavirus cases.

Matt Sabol, the athletic director of William Penn High School, says the board's decision is hard for students, particularly seniors who watched their classmates miss spring sports.

But he knows the move is best to keep everyone safe.

"Me personally, I played high school sports and thought it was the best thing, the camaraderie with your friends and all that, so you can see they're getting anxious a little bit," Sabol said. "I said 'there's still hope,' and things are finally going to go our way because we've been battling this virus for five months so it's hopefully time to take a turn for us."

Roughly 60 to 70 kids, between five sports, have already been conditioning at William Penn since mid-July.

The students have been undergoing regular temperature checks and all exercises are outside and socially distanced.

The DIAA says those can continue into the fall.
