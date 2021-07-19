Politics

Gov. Carney to sign bill raising Del. minimum wage to $15/hour by 2025

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware to raise minimum wage to $15/hour by 2025

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney will sign a bill Monday that eventually raises the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The change will go into effect gradually, easing up to that $15 mark by 2025.

The current minimum wage is $9.25 an hour.

The first step in this four-year process will increase the current minimum wage to $10.50 next year.

That will be followed by a $1.25 raise in 2023, then $1.50 in 2024, and $1.75 in 2025.

RELATED: New Jersey minimum wage increases to $12

"Raising the minimum wage will help ensure that working people share in Delaware's post-pandemic economic recovery. A higher minimum wage will put more money in the pockets of the very same customers that small businesses rely on, and it will reduce strain on the social safety net and state spending on programs to aid people who don't earn enough to live on," Rep. Gerald Brady, D-Wilmington, lead House sponsor of SB 15, said in a statement.

The bill passed the Senate earlier this year.

Delaware joins its neighbors New Jersey and Maryland in boosting mandatory minimum pay.

RELATED: Philadelphia business owners react to proposed $15 an hour minimum wage hike

The minimum wage in Pennsylvania remains at $7.25 an hour, the federal minimum.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawaregovernor john carneyminimum wage
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News