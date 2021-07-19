Gov. Carney to sign bill raising Del. minimum wage to $15/hour by 2025

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney will sign a bill Monday that eventually raises the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.The change will go into effect gradually, easing up to that $15 mark by 2025.The current minimum wage is $9.25 an hour.The first step in this four-year process will increase the current minimum wage to $10.50 next year.That will be followed by a $1.25 raise in 2023, then $1.50 in 2024, and $1.75 in 2025."Raising the minimum wage will help ensure that working people share in Delaware's post-pandemic economic recovery. A higher minimum wage will put more money in the pockets of the very same customers that small businesses rely on, and it will reduce strain on the social safety net and state spending on programs to aid people who don't earn enough to live on," Rep. Gerald Brady, D-Wilmington, lead House sponsor of SB 15, said in a statement.The bill passed the Senate earlier this year.Delaware joins its neighbors New Jersey and Maryland in boosting mandatory minimum pay.The minimum wage in Pennsylvania remains at $7.25 an hour, the federal minimum.