WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Delaware mom creates crafty business to help handmade artists
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania reports more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19
Hundreds of St. Mary nurses strike for second day
Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Gov. Murphy: No way to 'sugarcoat' rising COVID numbers
Sorry, Grinch: COVID-19 won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
New York City schools to close again as city fights COVID-19
Show More
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Firefighter injured battling East Oak Lane house fire
US sees highest daily COVID-19 death toll in 6 months
Europe has half of world's 4M new COVID-19 cases but sees hope
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
More TOP STORIES News