Three shot in Edgemoor, Delaware

EDGEMOOR, DEL. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Wednesday night in Edgemoor, New Castle County.

The shots rang out on the 4800 block of Governor Prince Blvd. just before 6 p.m.

Three victims are all in their late teens to early 20s were shot at that location.

We know that none of the injuries were fatal, but police have not provided a condition of the victims.

So far there are no details on a motive or a description of a suspect or suspects.
