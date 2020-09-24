Three shot in Edgemoor, Delaware

EDGEMOOR, DEL. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Wednesday night in Edgemoor, New Castle County.The shots rang out on the 4800 block of Governor Prince Blvd. just before 6 p.m.Three victims are all in their late teens to early 20s were shot at that location.We know that none of the injuries were fatal, but police have not provided a condition of the victims.So far there are no details on a motive or a description of a suspect or suspects.