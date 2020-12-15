shooting

Investigators provide update on Delaware officer shot at Rehoboth Beach hotel

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware police officer who was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a wanted fugitive at a Rehoboth Beach hotel continues to recover, authorities said Tuesday.

Senior Corporal Timothy Webb serves on the First State Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was shot last week at the Econo Lodge while the task force was attempting to arrest a suspect from Reading, Pennsylvania wanted for attempted criminal homicide.

Webb, a 13-year veteran of the force, was hospitalized in critical condition. He continues to recover, fellow officers say.

Webb and the department wanted everyone to know how grateful they are for the outpouring of support from across the country.

"He has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but he's in good spirits. He definitely has a warrior mindset, and I strongly believe he will pull through this," said Sr. Corporal Timothy Maloney with the Milford Police Department.

The 37-year-old suspect was shot and killed in the firefight. Investigators have not said who shot the suspect or released his identity. A handgun was found at the scene, according to state police.
