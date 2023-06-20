  • Watch Now

Body of man pulled from Delaware River in Bridesburg

His cause of death was not immediately known, but police say there were no signs of visible trauma.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 3:02AM
Police say someone called 911 after they saw the body floating in the water in the 5500 block of Tacony Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a body was pulled out of the Delaware River Monday evening.

Police say someone called 911 after they saw the body floating in the water in the 5500 block of Tacony Street in the city's Bridesburg neighborhood.

Around 6 p.m., crews recovered the body, identified by police as a 38-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death was not immediately known, but police say there were no signs of visible trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

