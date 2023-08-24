Driver rescued after car found submerged in Delaware River in Philadelphia

A person was rescued after a car was found submerged in the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Police say three bystanders broke the back window of the car and pulled a female driver to safety.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a car was found submerged in the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police now believe the driver intentionally drove the vehicle into the water.

Police and the fire department's marine units responded to reports of a car in the river just before 8 p.m.

The car was almost completely submerged in the water at the end of the Pennypack Path off of State Road, according to officials.

Police say three bystanders broke the back window of the car and pulled a female driver to safety.

Divers searched for other occupants in the car but did not locate anyone else.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for evaluation. There is no word yet on her condition.

Police did not provide any further information on this incident.