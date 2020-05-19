Delaware governor assembles working groups for school reopening plan

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney has assembled working groups to come up with a safe strategy for reopening schools in the fall.
Meetings will be open to the public, who will hear input from experts in three departments: Health and Wellness, Academics and Equity, and Operations and Services.
The first virtual meeting is Thursday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
"These working groups will provide important recommendations to Secretary of Education Susan Bunting and school and district leaders on how to safely return to school," said Governor Carney. "I am pleased with the expertise these members bring to this important effort and look forward to their guidance on the key issues that Delaware's superintendents and charter school leaders must consider before re-opening their buildings."
Last month, Governor Carney closed Delaware public school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the threat of COVID-19.
The working groups, which include student representation and members of the General Assembly, will make final recommendations to the Delaware Department of Education in July. The working groups will continue to meet through September 2020, or an alternate time period as set by Secretary Bunting, officials said.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Gov. Murphy issues warning after Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey defies shutdown order
Old City's FARMiCiA forced to close after 15 years due to COVID-19
Ewing Township family battles COVID-19; father recovers after 43 days in hospital
Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in Philly backyard to support out-of-work employees
Delaware churches allowed to partially reopen with some restrictions
Gov. Murphy allows more outdoor activities to resume in New Jersey on Friday; details reopening plan
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Delaware governor assembles working groups for school reopening plan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More