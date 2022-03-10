arrest

Man, 20, sentenced for Planned Parenthood fire bombing in Newark, Delaware

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man has been sentenced for firing bombing a Planned Parenthood facility in Newark, Delaware back in early 2020.

Samuel Gulick, 20, of Middletown, was sentenced to 26 months and three years of supervised release.

Gulick will also be subject to a structured mental-health treatment plan based on an assessment performed by FBI officials.

On January 3, 2020, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officials say Gulick drove to the facility in Newark and spray painted the phrase "Deus Vult" in red letters before lighting a Molotov Cocktail on fire and throwing it through the front window.

The cocktail exploded, and Gulick ran away, authorities said. The fire burned for about a minute before self-extinguishing.

The explosion damaged the front window and porch of the building.

Gulick was later arrested by the FBI without incident on January 4, 2020.

"This was an egregious crime. This sentence holds the defendant accountable for his actions but also provides him with a treatment plan to safeguard against reoffending in the future," said David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.

