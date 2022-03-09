LGBTQ+

Florida bill banning teaching LGBTQ+ issues has ripple effect in Pa.

The bill would allow parents to sue schools or teachers who engage in the restricted topics.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fla. bill banning teaching LGBTQ+ issues has ripple effect in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Both Tariem Borroughs and Michael Geer are watching Florida closely.

On Tuesday, the state passed a law that's creating ripple effects more than a thousand miles away in Pennsylvania.

"These bills are just steeped in hate," said Burroughs, who is a board member with the nonprofit Philadelphia Family Pride. The group focuses on issues affecting LGBTQ+ families.

"(This bill) is one that we think politicians should consider," said Geer, who is president of the nonprofit Pennsylvania Family Institute, which focuses on conservative issues affecting families.

The Parental Rights in Education bill limits what teachers in kindergarten through third grade can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The legislation states that such lessons "may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

SEE ALSO: GOP's 'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
EMBED More News Videos

Florida Republicans passed the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.



The bill would allow parents to sue schools or teachers who engage in the restricted topics.

Critics have nicknamed the legislation the "Don't Say Gay" bill because they are fearful of the conversations it could be stopping.

"It brings that level of fear and shame that we have really been trying to counteract," Burroughs.

He and his husband have a son. He's worried that the bill would stop classroom discussions on LGBTQ+ families like his.

"If there's an assignment that's asking kids to talk about their families and they have two dads, do you not show that student's work?" asked Burroughs.

"This doesn't prevent conversations," responded Geer when posed with that same question. "If you look at the language of the bill, it's not preventing that kind of thing at all. It's talking about lessons on those things."

Geer supports the legislation, saying it's about parental choice.

"What that bill really does is grants parents their wishes, which is to not have young children, kindergarten through third grade, presented with materials in the classroom talking about sexual orientation and gender identity," he said.

But Burroughs, who also is a former kindergarten teacher, says the law will stifle teachers and students.

"If they can't bring their full self, they're not fully present. If you're not fully present, it's really hard to learn."

Geer maintains that the bill is more about the curriculum that teachers choose rather than what students say.

"The biggest concern is about what the teachers bring into the classroom. What the school district brings into the classroom," he said.

Both Geer and Burroughs think similar bills could be on the horizon in Pennsylvania.

"Many parents find (instruction on LGBTQ+ issues) troubling, and that's why I think bills like this that passed in Florida are being considered in many other places," said Geer.

"Other (states) can see this as templates for them to follow to continue to preach hate, and quite frankly it's just anti-educational," said Burroughs.

The Biden administration has denounced the bill, which will now head to the desk of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

As protests against the legislation continue, both Geer and Burrows will continue to watch what happens next and what impact it could have in Pennsylvania.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvanialgbtq+educationgay rightscommunityrace and culture 6abcrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
Trans UPenn swimmer speaks out on controversy, tells her story
1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
Exclusive: 1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story
TOP STORIES
Colts trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington: ESPN
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
Lyft driver shot in Fairmount; suspects sought
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
AccuWeather: Brighter, milder end to the week
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Show More
Police: Thief pretends to be Walmart worker, steals VR headset
Del. paramedic gets probation for making, selling fake vaccine cards
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Police ID man killed after more than 30 shots fired at vehicle
More TOP STORIES News