19-year-old killed, shot multiple times in Wilmington: Police

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident Saturday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 200 block of South Harrison Street.

Police say a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Christiana Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word on any arrest made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653.

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
