New Castle County woman shot multiple times in apartment complex: Police

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman was hospitalized on Sunday after a shooting took place in an apartment complex in New Castle, Delaware.

Police say they were called to the University Village Apartments at Tulip Lane and Amstel Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The victim was located inside the apartment, and she was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds according to police.

Officials rushed her to Christiana Care Hospital and there is no word yet on her condition.

Police have also not released her identity at this time.

There is no further information on the incident.