Philadelphia woman killed in shooting outside Christiana Mall: Police

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Christiana Mall.According to investigators, Alexis Woods, 27, was found unresponsive in the front seat of a black Ford Fusion at about 4:10 p.m. after the car hit a guardrail near the Target store.Woods, of Philadelphia, was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.Police have charged Shaidiah McNeair, 24, also of Philadelphia, with felony manslaughter and possession of a firearm in the shooting death.According to police, McNeair was inside of the car but got out before officers arrived. She was arrested at the scene a short time later and is charged with felony manslaughter and possession of a firearm.Troopers said while searching the area for possible evidence, they found a white plastic bag along an embankment that contained a handgun.No other injuries were reported.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-365-8441.