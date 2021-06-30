shooting

Philadelphia woman killed in shooting outside Christiana Mall: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly woman charged in deadly shooting outside mall

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Christiana Mall.

According to investigators, Alexis Woods, 27, was found unresponsive in the front seat of a black Ford Fusion at about 4:10 p.m. after the car hit a guardrail near the Target store.

Woods, of Philadelphia, was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police have charged Shaidiah McNeair, 24, also of Philadelphia, with felony manslaughter and possession of a firearm in the shooting death.

Shaidiah McNeair



According to police, McNeair was inside of the car but got out before officers arrived. She was arrested at the scene a short time later and is charged with felony manslaughter and possession of a firearm.

Troopers said while searching the area for possible evidence, they found a white plastic bag along an embankment that contained a handgun.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-365-8441.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawaredeadly shootingmallhomicideshootingaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philadelphia charter school hit by gunfire; suspect sought
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News