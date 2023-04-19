17-year-old charged after shooting at Christiana Mall in Delaware; 2 suspects still sought

The Christiana Mall in Delaware reopened Monday for the first time since three people were shot and injured in the food court on Saturday.

Three people were injured after gunfire erupted at the mall's food court.

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a shooting at the Christiana Mall in Delaware that left three people wounded.

The teen turned himself in, police say. He has been charged with two felonies including facilitating a riot and second-degree conspiracy.

Two more suspects remain on the loose, police say. They have not been identified.

Investigators released video of the suspects last week.

Delaware state police released an image of three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at Christiana Mall on April 7, 2023.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

According to investigators, the suspects confronted and assaulted an 18-year-old male victim while exiting the food court.

The victim's friends then engaged in an altercation with the suspects.

"During the fight, one suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and began firing multiple rounds," police said in a news release.

The 18-year-old, his 16-year-old friend and another victim were all injured in the shooting.

All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police at 302-365-8467.