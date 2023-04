Their bodies were found at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Veale Road.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman inside a home in Claymont.

Their bodies were found at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Veale Road.

Investigators say they were both found in a bed with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there's no threat to the public at this time, and no further details have been released.