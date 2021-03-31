feel good

Delaware trooper goes viral for gifting boy new Stephen Curry sneakers

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An Instagram video of a Wilmington, Delaware dynamic duo and bond between a state trooper and fourth-grader went viral.

In the video posted by Trooper Joshua Morris, he was seen on the court up against other youth in the area who challenged him to a few games.

He shared he was doing errands when kids recognized him and wanted to have some fun.

But the other key player on the video is 9-year-old Ra'kir Allen, who is the commentator, cameraman, and Morris's number one fan.

"His charisma, his character...I just loved," said Morris. "That reeks through his pores. I loved it."

Morris, who recently joined the Delaware State Police Department, says he was drawn to Allen's spirit after being challenged to a few games a couple of days ago.

Morris went the extra mile by getting in touch with Allen's mother and surprised him with a pair of sneakers designed by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

He got the idea after hearing the fourth-grader in the video constantly comparing him to Curry.

"He's kind. He's nice, and he likes basketball," Allen said about Morris.

His mother, Elveria Griffin, said, "I thought it was so beautiful to see the reaction on his face."

Morris shared he got his master's degree in education, so he's naturally been drawn to children.

He also believes cops should never be strangers in the communities they serve. Morris says giving Allen the sneakers meant so much more.

"When he laces up those sneakers, he has somebody who believes in him. He has somebody who loves him. He has somebody that will be kind to him," Morris added.
