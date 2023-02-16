WATCH LIVE

Delaware state trooper helping driver injured when car crashes into his cruiser

Both the trooper and the sedan driver were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, February 16, 2023 10:01AM
A Delaware state trooper was injured after a car crashed into his vehicle while he was assisting another driver.

It happened just after midnight Thursday at the intersection of East Green Valley Circle and Capitol Trail in Newark.

Police say the trooper pulled over to help a driver of a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

That's when the driver of a sedan ran into the back of the trooper's cruiser.

The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured.

