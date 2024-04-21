18-year-old woman shot and killed at Delaware State University identified

According to investigators, the woman was not a registered student at Delaware State University.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on Delaware State University's campus in Dover on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Camay Mitchell DeSilva of Wilmington.

Officers say the investigation began just before 2 a.m. when campus police were called to the area of Warren-Franklin Residential Hall for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police located DeSilva suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment where she later died, according to authorities.

According to investigators, DeSilva was not a registered student at Delaware State University.

School officials say DeSilva and another non-student were visiting a student on campus at the time of the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

University leaders said the suspect was last seen fleeing in the direction of College Road. Police have not yet provided a suspect description.

On Sunday night, University President Tony Allen wrote in a statement to the community, "An event that affects the safety of one of us affects all of us. That means each of us is responsible for holding one another accountable, saying so when something does not seem, sound, or look right, and denying wrongdoing in all its forms, no matter the person or the circumstance."

He also went on to say that there will be a forum for students, staff, faculty, and parents on Tuesday to share any updates on the case and remember the victim.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation at the request of the Dover Police Department. The bureau says it routinely offers assistance to law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.

Read the following statement from Delaware State University below:

"The DSU Police Department and staff will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office. The campus is closed today, events have been canceled, and police patrols have been increased. No visitation will be permitted today."

