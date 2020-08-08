Weather

Greenville, Delaware suffers severe damage in Friday night's storm

By
GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Snapped branches and tree debris lined roadways Friday night in New Castle County, Delaware.

Near the Greenville Place Apartments on the 200 block of Presidential Drive there was even more destruction, with significantly larger trees snapped like twigs.

"I had literally just gotten home before all this started, all of a sudden it started getting pitch black. It was just thunder and lightning," said resident Rachel Raftery. "All of a sudden, I heard the patio furniture go flying across the back deck."
Raftery snapped photos of some of the damage in the neighborhood.

"The concrete is ripped up, the roots, it's awful," said Raftery.

Deeper into the complex, the damage was dramatically worse.

Related: More storm damage in Wilmington, Delaware

EMBED More News Videos

Severe weather moved through Wilmington, Delaware causing significant damage.



Congressional Drive looked more like a jungle from the numerous treetops that laid scattered.

"My phone alert went off and I looked outside and it looked like a whiteout blizzard. I went in my closet and then heard stuff hitting the house," said resident Vincent.

He, like many, spent the evening making sure neighbors were safe, and surveying the destruction. Amazingly, so far, the majority of the damage was centered on cars.
Based on what many saw, they believe the damage was the work of a tornado.

"Seemed like it, yes, it was pretty wicked," said resident Billy Wilson.

All this of course doubling down on the deluge and damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias earlier this week.
EMBED More News Videos

A massive cleanup is underway in Delaware after a record-breaking tornado hit Tuesday during Tropical Storm Isaias.



Which in comparison, some say was just a minor inconvenience here.

"This is much worse," Wilson added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergreenvilleweatherstormstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We were all very lucky': Good Samaritans save family from flooded car
AccuWeather: Clouds & Sun, Spotty Storm Today
PIAA endorses school sports for the fall, but delays decision
Last-ditch coronavirus stimulus talks underway
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Cleanup continues in Delaware after record-breaking tornado
US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage
Show More
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
Mother shot while in car with 2 children in Port Richmond
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
Gov. Wolf requests assistance for businesses damaged during Philly unrest
16 dead, 123 injured after plane skids off runway in India
More TOP STORIES News