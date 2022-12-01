Former Delaware high school teacher sentenced for raping student

Investigators said his relationship with a student began in 2009 and lasted for over a year.

James Berman, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree rape and will serve six years behind bars.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former high school teacher in Wilmington, Delaware was sentenced this week for raping a former student.

Berman was a teacher at Delcastle Technical High School.

He was arrested in June 2021 after a two-month investigation.

Berman has not worked at the school since 2014.