Delaware County dance teacher charged with sexual assault of teen student

By
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A dance teacher in Delaware County stands accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student.

Carly Green, 24, of Aston, faces felony charges of statutory sexual assault and institutional sexual assault of a child.

"This is a sad case involving a teacher, as well as a family friend, abusing the trust placed in her by both the parent and the child," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. "The defendant chose to exploit the relationship of trust built over several years by engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim, knowing full well both the age of the child, and the legal age of consent."

Investigators said the victim told police the relationship started in 2018 when he was 15 years old.

Green was an instructor at the dance studio where the victim was enrolled.

Investigators said the teen's cell phone contained inappropriate messages between him and Green, as well as nude photos.
