Delco man charged with downloading infant sexual abuse images

EMBED </>More Videos

An Aston Township man is facing child pornography charges as reported during Action News at 11 on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Delco man is facing child pornography charges involving naked infants and girls between the ages of 3 and 10.

Charles Anthony Orlando, 41, of Aston Township, is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility, both felonies of the third degree.

The Delaware County District Attorney said the investigation dates back more than a month, when Google reported a subscriber uploaded more than 350 images of alleged child porn to his Google Photos account.

Orlando is being held on $150,000 bail.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild pornographyarrestmegans law
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
Exclusive: Mother of Rittenhouse murder victim speaks
Teen dead, 2 wounded in Allentown shooting
Delco man charged in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death
AccuWeather: More Humid Wednesday, Scattered Downpours and Thunderstorms
Camden girl shatters track record at nationals
Show More
DA: High-profile cases in Lehigh Valley may be gang-related
Man shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia
Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays
Car crashes into house after police chase in Delaware Co.
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
More News