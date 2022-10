8-year-old Delaware gymnast getting praise from Olympic champions

There may be a future Olympic gymnast in our area and she's only 8 years old.

Delilah McDaniels trains at First State Gymnastics.

Her mother Niasha started up an Instagram page for the young star during the pandemic and has since gained an insane 100,000 followers,

She's even getting praise from Olympic stars like Simone Biles.

