Delivery driver injured after being shot, carjacked in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A delivery driver was injured after being shot and carjacked in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the Port Richmond neighborhood while the victim was making a delivery, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a 65-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

"It happened so quick. It's like, why did this happen?" questioned Phyllis Kelly from Port Richmond.

Kelly says the delivery driver was coming to her home on the 2800 block of Salmon Street to drop off dinner when the incident unfolded.

"(I'm) in shock and anger. Maybe if I would have stayed there another minute, maybe they would have went away. Maybe the driver would have been okay," she said.

James Thompson, a neighbor who lives across the street, said the delivery driver parked next to his house.

"We heard five or six, what sounded to be gunshots," he recalled. "I came out to look and saw a guy lying on the pavement and I grabbed my phone and called 911."

Once police arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Officers say he was shot in the chest, torso, and back as he was returning to his vehicle.

The victim is now in stable condition, according to police.

"An innocent life, who is just trying to earn a couple of dollars on a Sunday or just get that second job, something so easy, just so innocent and had no idea what was coming up behind him," commented Ana S. from Port Richmond.

Police told Action News that the victim's red Jeep was stolen after the shooting.

With the suspect still on the run in this case, residents in the area are worried about what will happen.

"It's just sad. All the violence, all the guns. It's just sad it's going on," said Ana S.

"I have a concern in general but that's the environment we live in right now. I have to figure out how to protect myself and my family as best as I can," added Thompson.

Police say they have recovered a firearm at the scene but are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

