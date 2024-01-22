Large sinkhole opens up in New Jersey neighborhood

DELRAN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A large sinkhole opened up in a New Jersey neighborhood Sunday.

Police say it happened around 5:30 p.m. in a residential area near 5th Street and Leon Avenue in Delran.

Officials say a major sewer line collapsed on Leon Ave., causing a portion of the roadway to cave in.

Officials say the sinkhole is 25 x 25 feet, and 15 feet deep.

The Delran Sewer Department, Delran Public Works, and Delran First Responders are actively on the scene and working to resolve this issue.

Officials are asking residents to limit their water consumption to what is absolutely necessary -- including running sinks and showers, flushing toilets, running dishwashers and doing laundry. The 5th Street pump station is being shut down while the line is being repaired or rerouted.

Officials have taped off the area for safety reasons.

If you are affected by this problem and are in need of emergency assistance, officials say to call 911.