NJ officer, dispatcher honored for helping mother who went into labor at home

By
DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Going into labor in a snowstorm can invoke worry in any expectant mom. That's just what happened in Delran, New Jersey on February 2.

A mother and her newborn baby are happy and healthy today thanks in part to the quick actions of a communications dispatcher and police officer in Burlington County.

"This is my first time doing it truthfully, but I knew I had to remain calm for him and for the dad because at that point, I'm a parent, I have a 10-year-old daughter, it's the biggest day of your life," said dispatcher Mark Boyd, who was honored alongside Officer Keith Upton in Westhampton on Monday by the county's Board of Commissioners.



Boyd took a call from a father in Delran for his pregnant wife who just went into labor at their home.

It became clear very quickly they were not going to make it to the hospital in time. Ten minutes later, they arrived and were delivering a baby.

"It was real, real quick. The baby was crowning, and the head was out and the whole baby was out in probably a minute, maybe less. It is a crazy thing, but it was one of the more rewarding things I've ever done," said Officer Keith Upton with the Delran Police Department.

That storm dumped more than 10 inches of snow on parts of Burlington County, so they are all grateful for this beautiful, healthy outcome.

Both Boyd and Upton were given special certificates commending them for their outstanding work and service.
