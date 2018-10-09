Demolition to start on Allentown warehouse destroyed in fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4436126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the scene of a warehouse fire in Allentown, October 7, 2018

Warehouse fire lights up sky in Allentown: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 7, 2018

Demolition is scheduled to start at a vacant warehouse that was destroyed by an inferno in Allentown.The ruins in the 400 block of North Franklin Street smoldered more than a day after the fire started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.The fire reached three alarms and a firefighter suffered a burned hand battling the flames.The fire was one of the largest ever in Allentown and it forced some people to stay inside their home.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.------