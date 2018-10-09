Demolition to start on Allentown warehouse destroyed in fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Demolition is scheduled to start at a vacant warehouse that was destroyed by an inferno in Allentown.
The ruins in the 400 block of North Franklin Street smoldered more than a day after the fire started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire reached three alarms and a firefighter suffered a burned hand battling the flames.
The fire was one of the largest ever in Allentown and it forced some people to stay inside their home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
