Chester County, Pa. dentist charged with assaulting female patient

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County, Pennsylvania dentist is charged with assaulting one of his patients.

According to police, 56-year-old James Godorecci, of Wayne, fondled a woman while she was undergoing an emergency visit.

The assault happened on January 3 at the Main Line Dental Aesthetics office in Tredyffrin Township.

The woman told authorities that she would schedule appointments directly with Godorecci and that the appointments generally occurred on Friday evenings after the practice had closed. She also said that she would enter the practice through the rear entrance and that the two would be alone once inside.

After the holidays, the woman, who was experiencing pain from TMJ, thought she was visiting the office during regular business hours on January 3, but when she arrived the office was once again closed.

The woman said Godorecci fondled her during the appointment.

Godorecci is charged with indecent assault and harassment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call 610-408-3651.

Action News reached out to the office for comment but has not yet heard back.