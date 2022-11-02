LIVE CHAT: Diabetes: Signs, Treatment and Prevention | Nov. 8th

More than one in five of the people in the United States have diabetes and don't even know it. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), that's 7.3 million people -out of a total 34.2 million -who aren't aware they're living with the disease.That is why is diabetes awareness month is so important. Learn more about the signs, treatments and preventions of diabetes from Dr. Sheri Gillis-Funderburk, MD, Endocrinologist and Medical Director of the Diabetes Education Program at Capital Health.

Dr. Sheri Gillis-Funderburk is board certified in internal medicine and endocrinology. She received her medical degree from the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Dr. Gillis-Funderburk continued her training by completing an internal medicine residency and endocrinology and metabolism fellowship at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

