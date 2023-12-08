'Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever' now streaming on Disney+

The new family holiday film 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever' is now streaming on Disney+.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready for the wimpiest Christmas ever - and we mean that in the best possible way!

Now streaming on Disney+, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever."

Creator, author and illustrator Jeff Kinney talks about the latest animated movie based on his wildly successful book series.

"Greg wants a coveted gift, a game console, but he's really nervous about being good and then he does something really bad, and he gets in trouble. And he's sort of on the lam and he's running from the law. He gets boxed into his house with his family and he can feel the walls closing in on him. It's a holiday story, but with an edge," he said.

So it seems the winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year.

Kinney says when he wrote Greg, he saw himself in the character and he hopes other kids do too because life is messy.

This is Kinney's seventh animated Wimpy Kid movie in his now 18-book series.

"Disney really wanted to do a holiday movie right now, even though this was the sixth book," Kinney explains. "It kind of jumps ahead a little bit in the timeline, but it really felt right to tell a holiday story because it feels really different from the other movies. We haven't done this yet in live action either, so "Cabin Fever" is brand new entertainment."

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever" is streaming now on Disney+.